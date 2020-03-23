Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
Patricia Ann Ross


1944 - 2020
Patricia Ann Ross Obituary
Patricia Ann Ross

Hobart - Patricia Ann Ross, 75, Hobart, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020. She was born April 19, 1944 in Detroit Michigan to the late Roy and Irene (Bauer) O'Connor. On September 25, 1965 she married Ronald Ross in Cheboygan, Michigan.

Patricia was a member of BCHCE for fifty years, her Reville bowling league, and golf league. She started the Suamico Memory Café when her husband Ron was diagnosed with Dementia and Parkinson Disease. Patricia also held many office positions with BCHCE and her golf league. She enjoyed reading to the kids for "Bookworms", gardening, and Butterflies.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Rick) Durfey, her grandson; William (AJ Stewart) Durfey, as well as her siblings; Sue (William) Newman, Cheryl (Charles) Jewell, Roy "Kip" O'Connor, her in-laws; Marva (Gary) Newman, Harold "Joe" (Grace) La Rocque, and many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald, their daughter Kellie and her sister Beverly O'Connor. Further proceedings her in death were her in-laws Marvin (Marietta) Ross, a brother-in-law Dale Ross and sister-in-law Linda LaRocque.

Burial will take place in Oakhill Cemetery, Cheboygan, Michigan in the family plot. Special thanks to Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital.

Memorials can be sent to Kellie Ross Memorial Scholarship or Suamico Memory Café.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated once the restrictions are lifted.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
