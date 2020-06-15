Patricia Ann Walter
Sturgeon Bay - Patricia Ann Walter, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Door County Medical Center.
She was born August 19, 1926 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late John and Jennie (Propsom) Conlon. Pat graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1944. She worked as a secretary to the Director of Personnel at Smith Ship. On August 23, 1947, she was united in marriage with Cletus Jacob Walter at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The two shared 31 wonderful years of marriage together before he preceded her in death on June 8, 1978. Pat was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay, where she volunteered with various church tasks and organizations and was a member of Christian Mothers. Volunteering was important to Pat and she was proud to have served at the Dorchester (now Sturgeon Bay Health Services), American Red Cross, and Door County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Pat will be missed by her children, Connie (Ron) Mathey of Brussels, Mary (Roger) Schoenberger of Algoma, and Tom (Sheila) Walter of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren, Mike (Heidi) and Mark (Crystal) Mathey, Scott (Sarah), Ryan (Amy), and Casey (Shelley) Schoenberger, and Katy (Greg) Sans; great-grandchildren, Cole, Addie, Annabella, Sophie, Allison, Rue, Willoughby, Sky, Desmond, Isla, and Dempsey; and many close nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Harold (Lois) Conlon, Rose (Wendell) Fuller, John (Martha) Conlon, Henry (Mildred) Conlon, Catherine (John) Conjurske, and Richard (Mary) Conlon.
Due to COVID-19, a private service to honor Pat's life was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Pat's name to Door CANcer, Inc. or St. John Bosco School.
"Our family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and mom's many friends at Pine Crest of their tender love and support shown to mom."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Walter family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Pat may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.