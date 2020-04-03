|
Patricia Brotski
Green Bay - Patricia J. Brotski, 87, Green Bay passed away at home on Monday, March 30th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born October 19th, 1932 in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Lionel and Marie (Connerton) Dupont. Patricia married her childhood friend, Clayton Brotski, on April 24th, 1951 in Green Bay, while he was home on leave from service in the Navy.
Patricia and Clayton created quite an adventurous life together; through 20 years of military service while raising six children, and 69 years of marriage, it was filled with good times, travel, laughs, adored pets, a growing family, and unconditional love. With a life full of experiences, one very memorable cross-country move from Connecticut to Green Bay, and onward to New Mexico, in the woody station wagon purchased from a group of nuns, was revered by Patricia as a comedic journey that tested everyone's patience and brought out the jokes, joy, and laughter this family shares.
Patricia was known as sister, wife, mother, grandma, nanna, and to most, their favorite person. She was an intelligent, witty, sassy, loving, caring, and very strong woman who served as a source of strength for her family. She is adored by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as she put her family and friends above all else in life. We will all miss Patricia greatly, yet keep her spirit active in our hearts guiding us to love, laugh, and hold strength for ourselves as well as others.
Patricia is survived by her husband: Clayton, three sons & three daughters-in-law: Richard (Nancy) Brotski, Randell (Jackie) Brotski, Robert Brotski, Susan Katers, one daughter and son-in-law: Susan Ann (Dale) Martell, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with one more on the way, one sister: Roberta Mann, close niece: Linda DeBauche and special family friend: Elmer Davis. She is further survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Russell and Ronald, one sister and brother-in-law Sally (David) Roskowski, one brother-in-law: Kenneth Brotski, father-in-law and step mother-in-law: Hank and Helen Brotski.
In accordance with Patricia's wishes and with the COVID-19 Virus, private services will be held for the immediate Family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020