Patricia C. LaLuzerne
Green Bay - Patricia C. LaLuzerne, 83, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020. Born March 18, 1937, in Red River (Kewaunee County), she is the daughter of the late Anthony and Louise (Dequaine) Collin. Patricia graduated from Luxemburg High School, Class of 1955. She married her best friend Murlin LaLuzerne on October 5, 1955 at St. Louis Church in Dyckesville. Patricia worked for 25 years in the Green Bay Public Schools Food Service, retiring in 1997.
She will be remembered for her joy of cooking and baking, knitting and decorating the home for any and all holidays and season, playing cards, going "Up North" and spending time at the cabin. Patricia also loved her flowers and gardening. The most important thing of all was time spent with her dearly loved family.
Patricia is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Murlin; five children and their spouses, Rebecca LaLuzerne (Dave Pagel), Howard, Michael (Sue) LaLuzerne, David (Patti) LaLuzerne, Lisa LaLuzerne, all of Green Bay, and Randall (Sue) LaLuzerne, of Athelstane; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Lew (Ruth) LaLuzerne and Lyle LaLuzerne; sister-in-law, Liela LaLuzerne; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Wilfred and Ella LaLuzerne; her brother, Norbert (Mae) Collin; brother-in-law, Glenn LaLuzerne; and sisters-in-law, Donna LaLuzerne and Char Borisoff.
Due to current health concerns, there will be a private family service at this time and a memorial mass at a future date. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
The family extends a special thank you to the loving staff of Moraine Ridge and the caring staff of Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020