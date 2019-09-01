|
|
Patricia Clark
Ashwaubenon - Mrs. Gerald (Patsy) Clark 89, died peacefully Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Green Bay at Woodside Nursing Home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born Oct. 6, 1929, to the late Philip and Della (White) Clark in Green Bay, WI. She worked as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell. On Jun. 20, 1953, she married Gerald Clark; he preceded her in death May 22, 2013. Patricia was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She also volunteered to teach Hmong immigrants English. She was a wonderful cook and she enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many family members received afghans and blankets that Patricia made as cherished gifts. She also had the opportunity to do some traveling with her husband to Texas, Florida, Missouri, Hawaii, St. Thomas and Bangkok, Thailand. Her home was always welcoming. She inherited her father's sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke around. Most importantly she loved the Lord.
Survivors include her eight children, Steve Clark, Green Bay; Nancy and Bruce Schamburek, Henderson, NV; Tim and Jeannie (Steinfeld) Clark, Suamico, Dan and Debra (Nelson) Clark; Rick and Sally (Brey) Clark; Mary and Tom Schultz, Arnold, MO; Kathy and Michael Fair, Enid, OK; and Ann Clark of Green Bay; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Mary Ann (Rickert) Clark, and Marlene (Fenlon) Clark and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Clark and Robert Clark; and five sisters, Muriella Engebretsen, Mary Neville, Lola Charneski, Alice Terry and Ruth Seim.
Friends may call for visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 date at St. Agnes Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM with Father Beno officiating. Entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Patricia's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all of the staff at Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice Care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019