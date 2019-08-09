|
Patricia Cochran
De Pere - Patricia "Pat" Cochran, 88, of De Pere, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. The daughter of Kenneth and Audrey (Fowler) Fox was born in Bellevue, Ohio on June 18, 1930.
Visitation will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary or the NEW Zoo. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for a full obituary and to send online condolences to the Cochran family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019