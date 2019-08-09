Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Cochran Obituary
Patricia Cochran

De Pere - Patricia "Pat" Cochran, 88, of De Pere, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. The daughter of Kenneth and Audrey (Fowler) Fox was born in Bellevue, Ohio on June 18, 1930.

Visitation will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary or the NEW Zoo. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for a full obituary and to send online condolences to the Cochran family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now