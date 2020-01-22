Services
Patricia (Pat) Duplay


1939 - 2020
Patricia (Pat) Duplay Obituary
Patricia (Pat) Duplay

Howard - Patricia Mae Duplay (Pat), age 80, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, WI on January 20, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 23, 1939 to Griffith and Dorthea Robbins.

On May 10, 1958, she married Richard Duplay. Pat worked for many years at a doctor's office in the small, rural town of Burton, OH. She eventually retired from Burton Floral and Garden. In 2001, she and Rich moved to Green Bay to be near their daughter and four of their ten grandchildren.

Pat was always about family events, her children's sports, and eventually the save events for her grandchildren. She was the "Kool-Aid"mom—always having everyone over to her house. She could have a temper if you dared to try her, but always shared her love. She and Rich spent many of their summers in Crandon, WI, where they made many friends. They enjoyed many family events and multiple daily pontoon rides on Little Rice Lake.

Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rich, and children David (Trish) Duplay of Flemington, NJ; Diane (Jim) Clemens of Green Bay, WI; Dan (Patti) Duplay of Luling, LA; and Debbie (Chris) Blank of Nine Mile Falls, WA; also, ten grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

Cremation is planned with a Spring Memorial Services to be scheduled.

Our family thanks Dr. Tangee Sinclair, Unity Hospice, and St. Mary's Nursing, Physical Therapy, and staff for their compassion and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
