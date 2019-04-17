Patricia (Vande Hey) Eckberg



Pulaski - Patricia A. (Vande Hey) Eckberg, 74, of Pulaski, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by adoring family. She was born October 2, 1944 to the late George and Lois (Westphal) Dobberstein in New London, WI. She married Elmer Vande Hey on January 11, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenleaf, WI. They were married for 28 years until Elmer's passing on December 30, 1992. She later found love again and on October 10, 1997, she married Brian Eckberg at St. Agnes Church in Green Bay.



Patricia graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1962. When she moved to Green Bay, she worked at the supper club first known as the Left Guard and then Carlton West. This was her most treasured working experience. She enjoyed waiting on celebrities and talking to her beloved Packers players. She worked there for 9 years before accepting a data entry position with Sears for the next 4 years and then working at American Medical for another 4 years.



Among some of Patricia's most precious memories were made in her extensive travels. She owned timeshares and had the opportunity to vacation frequently in the Dominican Republic, South America, Cancun, and numerous other exotic locations outside of the states.



Patricia is survived by her husband, Brian Eckberg of Pulaski; Pat's children, Brian Vande Hey, Karen (Jeremy) Rogge of Green Bay, and Marty (Kim) Vande Hey of Greenleaf; 7 step-children, Brian Eckberg of New London, Katye Marquardt of Appleton, Diana (Dan) Nussbaun of Neenah, Kristine (Duane) Muskevitch of New London, Gail (Dan) Hofacker of Appleton, Mike (Mary) Ronsman of Germantown, and Lynn (Terry) Jerzyk of Green Bay; 3 sisters Sherry (Ron) Handrich of Fremont, Vicki Erikson, and Ronda Dobberstein of Waupaca; brother, Randy (Grace) Dobberstein of Waupaca; 2 sisters-in-law, Barbara Kolmorgen of Byron Center, MI, and Bonnie (Jim) La Violette of Crivitz; 1 brother-in-law, Doug Micke of Kaukauna; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois Dobberstein; her grandparents, Henry and Anna Dobberstein, and Reinhold and Emma Westphal; her husband Elmer Vande Hey; daughter-in-law, Trish Vande Hey; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Micke; brothers-in-law, Jerry Vande Hey, Glen Kolmorgen, and Dick Eckberg; and step-great-grandson, Chase Muthig.



Pat was a vibrant and remarkable woman who brought joy to everyone she met. The limitless amount of love she gave to all who knew her will forever be cherished.



A visitation for Patricia will be from 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay, WI. Her final resting place will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.