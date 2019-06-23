|
|
Patricia Edith Fleming
Green Bay - Patricia Edith Fleming, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born on Oct. 19, 1927, in Detroit, MI to William and Helen (Aldridge) Fleming.
Patricia loved reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her family which was very important to her. Patricia was a foster grandmother for Encompass and shared a continued connection with many of the grandchildren she fostered. In her later years she enjoyed arts and crafts.
Patricia is survived by her children, Kathryn Sanders, Ralph Sanders, Karl Sanders; grandchildren, Ida Hellen Ignatuk, Heather Jean Kelter, Jason Paul Kelter, Melissa LaFond, Rachel Kelly, Melissa Sanders, Molly Sanders; great-grandchildren, Raleigh (Dustin) Stocco Pahura, Roman Stocco, Breanna Resch, Alexis Resch; great-great-granddaughter, Isabella; sisters, JoAnn Teshke, Marjorie Schesselman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Kingdom Hall, 3065 W. Mason St., from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m.
Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019