Patricia Evelyn Ragan Ph.D
Green Bay - Patricia Evelyn Ragan Ph.D, most affectionately known as Grandma, Grandma Pat, Grandma Lovey, 78, Green Bay, passed away peacefully in her beloved home on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 27th,1941. Pat is the daughter of the late John and Anita Ragan. After many years as a stay at home mom, she returned to school where she received her doctorate from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. She taught early childhood education at the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay for several decades where she earned her tenure. Grandma was an avid reader, loved the Bay of Green Bay, gardening, cooking, new restaurants, shopping, knitting, helping others, but most of all, thoroughly loved being with her 9 grandchildren.
Grandma was survived by her son, Jim and fiancée Caroline; son, Mike; daughter Kathleen and husband Scott; son, Dan and husband Jansen; daughter, Mary and husband Eric; and grandchildren, Ava, Arden, Reese, Lauren, Claire, David, Hailey, Nora and Vivian. She is also survived by her sister, Susan, brother in law, Rob, extended family members, many dear friends, colleagues, and students.
Pat so dearly loved everyone in her life, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She would spend endless hours playing with them, singing songs, making artwork, and reading stories. She would enter their worlds and will forever live in their hearts. She thought of her grandchildren as a window to her past, a mirror of today, a door to tomorrow and the keeper of her heart.
Private visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at her home on Edgewater Beach Road.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, most especially Katie, at Unity Hospice for all their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2019