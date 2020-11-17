Patricia G. EbliGreen Bay - Patricia G. Ebli, 93, of Green Bay, died peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020 with her family at her side at The Woodside Villa. She was born on March 8, 1927 in Bessemer, MI, the daughter of the late Pearce and Jennie (Pecard) Graham. She graduated from Bessemer High School and she went to Michigan Normal College (now known as Eastern Michigan University), where she earned her education degree. She began her career teaching English at Escanaba High School. On July 24, 1951 she married Raymond H. Ebli at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Bessemer. The couple resided in Escanaba before moving to Green Bay in 1960. Pat was a member of the Brown County M.S. Day Support group. She was a devout Catholic, and her Sundays were comprised of going to mass and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Smear and Spite & Malice with her friends. She also loved to read and always had a book nearby. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many who will be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.Pat is survived by five children, John Ebli of Green Bay, Thomas Ebli of Green Bay, Mary Kay Ebli of Anchorage, AK, Joan DeClark of Kingsford, MI, Peggy Ebli of Green Bay, 9 grandchildren, Chris (Sheri) Ebli, Josh (Sara) Ebli, Matt (Kate) Ebli, Keilan Ebli, Allie Ebli, Anna Maria (Josh) Delfosse, Joey (Shelly) DeClark, Libby DeClark, and Marisa Ebli; 4 great-grandchildren, Kayden Ebli, Clayoe Ebli, Owen Ebli and Kyler Ebli. She is further survived by many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Ray on January 19, 2005, an infant son Robert, a daughter-in-law Patricia Ebli, a grandson Ryan Ebli, a sister Jean Stahowiak, a brother Pearce (Josephine) Graham, father and mother-in-law John and Emma Ebli, brothers-in-law Jack (Victoria) Ebli, Robert (Gloria) Ebli, and a sister-in-law Gloria Marconi.Due to the COVID pandemic, family services will be held at a later date. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Chapter of your choice.Pat's family would like to thank the staff and care givers at The Woodside Villa for their compassion and care. They would also like to thank a special friend and caregiver Shelly Whiting.