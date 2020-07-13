1/
Patricia Haevers
Patricia Haevers

De Pere - On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Patricia "Pat" (Saubert) Haevers was called home to be with the Lord.

Family and friends may visit at the chapel of Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N Military Avenue, Green Bay, on Saturday, July 25, from 9:00am until the time of service at 10:30am. Burial will follow the service. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
