Patricia (Huisman) Hansen
Patricia (Huisman) Hansen passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1931 in Oconto, WI to Joseph and Helen (Bourassa) Huisman. Pat attended St. Peters School and Oconto High School. She married Robert Hansen in Oconto on November 26, 1949 at St. Peters Church and was married for 70 years.
Pat worked as a legal secretary for Robert H. Flatley and Jeff Des Jardins. She also worked for Associated Bank operations for many years before eventually retiring.
She was active in Cub Scouts being a den mother for years. She enjoyed her flower gardens. She formerly belonged to the Brown County Home Builders Association Auxiliary, Legal Secretaries Association, St. Mary's Hospital Gift Shop, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Jude Catholic Church, and Unity Hospice. She loved going to her cottage for many years. Pat enjoyed croquet. She knit & quilted many hats, shawls and quilts for friends and relatives.
Pat was survived by her husband; children Jon (Donna) Hansen, Terry (Melody) Hansen, Cynthia (Patrick) Canney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son-in-law Donald Schalewski; brother Wayne (Marlys) Huisman; sister Rosanne Stephens; and brother-in-law Frank Bunker.
Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Hansen; brothers, Donald Huisman and Dean Huisman; and sister Eileen Bunker.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Howard, WI, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. There will be a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Nick Williams officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
Special thanks to the patients and staff of Sun Valley Nine Acres Assisted Living of Oconto and a special thank you to all the people from Unity Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020