Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hansen


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Hansen Obituary
Patricia Hansen

Gillett - Patricia L. Hansen, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, age 51 of Gillett, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 unexpectedly due to complications from surgery. Patty was born on May 14, 1968 to Joan Wichman and the late Thomas Wichman of Seymour. On May 21, 1988, she was united in marriage to Daniel Hansen of Gillett.

Patty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Seymour, WI. She drove school buses for over 20 years. Patty loved to cook for her mom and family. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts, afghans and anything crafty. Whenever they found time, Patty and her dear friend, Laura, enjoyed many shopping trips together. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and grandson, Weston.

Patty is survived by her husband, Dan; three sons, Albert (Miranda) Hansen of Lena, Antone (Courtney) Hansen of Abrams, Nathaniel Hansen of Gillett; grandson, Weston of Abrams; mother, Joan Wichman; sister, Peggy (Greg) Schultz of Seymour; brother, Jim (Cheryl) Wichman of Menasha; father-in-law, Neil Hansen of Gillett; sisters-in-law, Chris (Craig) Cottrell of Green Bay and Deb Hansen of Green Bay. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; mother-in-law, Marlene Hansen

A memorial service for Patty will be held in the future. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -