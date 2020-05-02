|
|
Patricia Hansen
Gillett - Patricia L. Hansen, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, age 51 of Gillett, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 unexpectedly due to complications from surgery. Patty was born on May 14, 1968 to Joan Wichman and the late Thomas Wichman of Seymour. On May 21, 1988, she was united in marriage to Daniel Hansen of Gillett.
Patty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Seymour, WI. She drove school buses for over 20 years. Patty loved to cook for her mom and family. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts, afghans and anything crafty. Whenever they found time, Patty and her dear friend, Laura, enjoyed many shopping trips together. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and grandson, Weston.
Patty is survived by her husband, Dan; three sons, Albert (Miranda) Hansen of Lena, Antone (Courtney) Hansen of Abrams, Nathaniel Hansen of Gillett; grandson, Weston of Abrams; mother, Joan Wichman; sister, Peggy (Greg) Schultz of Seymour; brother, Jim (Cheryl) Wichman of Menasha; father-in-law, Neil Hansen of Gillett; sisters-in-law, Chris (Craig) Cottrell of Green Bay and Deb Hansen of Green Bay. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; mother-in-law, Marlene Hansen
A memorial service for Patty will be held in the future. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020