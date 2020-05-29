Patricia "Pat" Hansen
Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" A. Hansen, 88, a lifetime resident of Green Bay, was called from this earthly life to her new Heavenly home on Friday, May 29, 2020, joining her husband W.E." Bill" and all those who have gone before her.
Arrangements are pending.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.