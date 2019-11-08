|
|
Patricia Hearden
Allouez - Patricia Margaret (Bouche') Hearden was called home by Our Lord on November 8, 2019, in Allouez, WI, after her courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her journey in these final years, days, and months epitomized how Patricia/Pat/Patty/Mom/Grandma/Gimi/Great Grandma lived her life - with unwavering faith, strength, courage, laughter, love and a fierce commitment to her family and friends.
Patricia was born in Menominee, MI, on March 17, 1941, to Ralph and Mary (Schumacher) Bouche'. As a St. Patty's baby, she always wore her emerald green and "Kiss Me I'm Irish" buttons with pride and joy. She grew up quickly in Marinette, WI, as she helped to raise her four younger siblings - Michelle, Mary, Jim, and Peggy. In addition to helping her mother, Patricia loved to sing, dance, and cheer. She graduated from Marinette Catholic Central in 1959. Her childhood instilled in Patricia the importance of faith and family, the value of hard work, the beauty of connecting with new people, and the healing powers of a good party.
On June 11, 1960, Patricia married the love of her life, Richard Patrick Hearden, Sr., in Marinette, WI. Together they built a beautiful home and family based on the foundation of faith, love and charity. With Richard by her side, Pat modeled for her six children, 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and countless other "adopted' children how to dedicate our hearts to God through prayer, how to choose love, and how to open our lives and homes to others.
Patricia loved people and delighted in learning about and sharing their stories. She had a gift for creating community because she did not know a stranger and she was driven to care for anyone in need. She put this gift to use through work and church. She worked for nearly 30 years at West Side Chiropractic Clinic and served many as a home healthcare provider. She made each patient feel special as she listened to their stories, shared her own in return, and competently and lovingly took care of them. She was also a beloved and dedicated member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Allouez where she regularly volunteered in the parish offices, warmly greeted parishioners on Sundays, and sang in both the Sunday and Funeral Choirs for years. She was the first to welcome many new parishioners and was passionate about building community in the parish she loved so much.
Patricia's greatest passion was her family and she put every ounce of love into her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews. She worked hard to keep everyone connected and attended countless sporting, musical, theatrical, school, and church events with pride. She traveled thousands of miles with Richard to support her family who stretched across the country. And their home remained a hub of love, laughter, and fellowship. Even in her illness, Patricia continued to bring her family and dearest friends together.
Patricia is survived by her husband: Richard; six children: Laura (Harold, Jr.) Samorian, Richard, Jr. (Sandipa), Mary (Tim) Gantz, Cara (Rob) Fowler, Kerri (David) Graham, Sean (AiMee), and her "Number Five" Andrea Hearden; sixteen grandchildren: James (Jennifer), Dave Samorian and Therese (Matt) Babiash; Elise (Kevin) Melendez, Ricky and Tommy Hearden; Spencer (Katie), Gretchen and Heidi Gantz; Trey (Amanda), Kylie and Tate Fowler; Davis and Ellis Graham; Connor and Owen Hearden; and five great grandchildren: Wesley and Ava Samorian; Ethan, Isaac and Asher Gantz. She is also survived by her beloved sisters and brother: Michelle Dulak; Mary (Mark) Beutler; James (Deborah) Bouche; and Margaret (Robert) Saxton: and her many cherished nieces and nephews.
Patricia will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Ralph and Mary Bouche, and her lifelong friend, Joan Miller.
Family and friends may gather at St. Matthew Parish, 130 St. Matthew St., Green Bay, on Monday, November 11, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm until 5:45pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Interment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, Allouez. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for St. Matthew Parish or the .
The family wishes to thank Mom's beautiful angels at Allouez Parkside Village and Homestead Hospice who lovingly cared for Mom in her final years and to St. Matthew Parish who wrapped Mom and her family in love and prayers.
Patricia/Pat/Patty/Mom/Grandma/Gimi: We promise to carry on your commitment to Faith, Family, and Service by staying connected and opening our hearts and homes to those in need of love. We know you are smiling proudly from above.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019