Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Green Valley, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Green Valley, WI
Patricia "Pat" Heise


1941 - 2019
Patricia "Pat" Heise

Oconto Falls - Patricia "Pat" Heise, 78, Oconto Falls, died Tuesday afternoon, September 3, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls. She was born April 17, 1941 in Green Bay to Carl "Charles" and Dorothy (Gleason) Heise. Pat grew up on the family farm in Green Valley where she attended Pleasant Valley Elementary School and graduated Bonduel High School with the class of 1959. Following graduation, she worked at the Pulaski Shoe Factory.

Pat started a family and had four children. She was well known in the Oconto Falls area for being the cook at River Island Golf Course from 1973 until retiring in 1999. Pat loved cooking, flower gardening and being a grandma and great grandma.

Survivors are her four children, Sue (Don) Greiling, Oconto Falls; Robert (Patty) Peitersen, SD; Sally (Mike) Squires, Sobieski; Jackie Peitersen, Oconto Falls; five grandchildren, Christos Anastasopoulos and Yanna (Mike) Scritchfield, Kim (Scott) Leanna, Kristina (Aaron) Domeier and Preston Schaumberg; five great grandchildren, Chloe Anastasopoulos, Liam and Margaret Leanna, Sierra Schaumberg, Annika Scritchfield; two sisters, Mona Juedes, Grafton; Doris (Art) Strebing, Henderson, NV; one sister-in-law, Barbara Heise, West Allis; two brothers-in-law, Norman (Evelyn) Olson, Peshtigo; Dave Jonas, Fort Atkinson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Leonard (Joyce), Al (Reedie), Dale and Earl Heise, five sisters, Vyone Sheldon, Helen Olson, Donna (Russ) Koetsch, Ruby Jonas and Carol Jean Rasmussen and one brother-in-law, Bill Juedes.

Visitation will be held after 1pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Green Valley until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 3pm Sunday at the church with Pastor John Laatsch officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
