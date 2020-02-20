|
|
Patricia Jacobson
Green Bay - Patricia Jacobson, died February 20, 2020, suddenly after a brief illness in Green Bay, at the age of 78.
She is survived by her daughter, Kymm Jost of Green Bay; 2 granddaughters, Holly (Jason) Tipton, Shawano, and Stacy Backes (Jon Menozzi), Green Bay; one great grandson, Dylan Neville; her sisters: Judy (Jim) LaRue, and Suzanne Jelinski; her brother, Timothy Jelinski; many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Roy Jacobson; and her brothers, Ronald, Bernard and Jack Jelinski. Patricia was married to Roy for 58 years, and worked at Masterlock, retired, and moved up to Green Bay. She was an avid animal lover and loved animals of all kinds. Her latest enjoyment was feeding the squirrels peanuts and watching them on the deck.
A private visitation will be held for immediate family. A memorial service will be planned by the family in the near future.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020