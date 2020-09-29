Patricia (Timmerman) Jacobson



Our sweet mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt Patricia (Timmerman) Jacobson passed away peacefully on September 28 in Richmond, Virginia at 83. Her health had been declining over the past year.



Born and raised in Green Bay, she was the daughter of Edwin and Mary Ellen Timmerman. In 1962, she married Gerald Jacobson in Green Bay. He preceded her in death in 1974.



She was the strongest person we knew. Although she didn't have the life she had probably imagined growing up in the 50's, she made the most of it.



After losing her husband almost 50 years ago, she raised a son and a daughter by herself and started a career in education working as a kindergarten teacher's aide for more than 30 years in Dale City, Virginia.



Independent and always smiling, she traveled the country and the world making more friends than we could possibly count, embracing anyone who came into her orbit.



She was also an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City for more than 50 years, volunteering in numerous and meaningful ways.



She is survived by her son Brian Jacobson, daughter Beth Bickford, her sisters Molly Roffers and Julie Oudenhoven, brother Mike Timmerman, brother-in-law Pat Oudenhoven, daughter-in-law Lisa Jacobson, six grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID, Celebrations of Life will be held in Virginia and Green Bay next spring or summer.









