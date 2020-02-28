Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old St. Joseph Catholic Church on St. Norbert College Campus
123 Grand St.
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Old St. Joseph Catholic Church on St. Norbert College Campus
123 Grand St.
De Pere, WI
Patricia Jean Rupp

Patricia Jean Rupp Obituary
Patricia Jean Rupp

Allouez - Patricia Jean Rupp, 88, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Visitation will be at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church on St. Norbert College Campus, 123 Grand St., De Pere from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
