|
|
Patricia Jean Rupp
Allouez - Patricia Jean Rupp, 88, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Visitation will be at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church on St. Norbert College Campus, 123 Grand St., De Pere from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020