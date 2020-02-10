|
Patricia "Pat" Joski
Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" A. Joski , 83, Green Bay, passed away, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Pat was born on June 18, 1937 in Green Bay, the daughter of the now late Michael and Vernice (Green ) Jaskolski. She was employed for many years at P&G until her retirement. Pat had many interests in life but her greatest joy was spending time out in her yard planting flowers , making new flower beds, and enjoying her gardens. She was very faith filled and loved reading her Bible and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter: Cathy Matrejek and her family, along with other family members and many special and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.
In accordance with Pat's wishes private services will be held. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020