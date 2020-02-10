Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Joski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Joski


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Joski Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Joski

Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" A. Joski , 83, Green Bay, passed away, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Pat was born on June 18, 1937 in Green Bay, the daughter of the now late Michael and Vernice (Green ) Jaskolski. She was employed for many years at P&G until her retirement. Pat had many interests in life but her greatest joy was spending time out in her yard planting flowers , making new flower beds, and enjoying her gardens. She was very faith filled and loved reading her Bible and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter: Cathy Matrejek and her family, along with other family members and many special and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.

In accordance with Pat's wishes private services will be held. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -