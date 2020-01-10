|
Patricia "Pat" Konop
Green Bay - Patricia A. "Pat" Konop, 92, Green Bay resident, passed away early Friday morning, January 10, 2020, at a local nursing home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 25, 1927, in Green Bay to the late Harry and Blanche (Kiedrowski) Fonferek. Pat graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1944. On October 9, 1948, Pat married Lewis Konop at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. Louie preceded her in death on November 27, 2016.
Pat's family was her life. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a woman of strong faith and raised her family accordingly. Pat also loved following the Packers and the Brewers and enjoyed dancing. It was hard for her to walk away from a game of 31 or Sheepshead. Part of her heart will always remain at St. Phillip's Catholic Church which she generously supported for many years. She was an active member of the Altar Society, volunteered for the church picnic, the rummage sale and cleaning the church. Pat always had a special place for the nuns at St. Philip's, making sure their needs were always met.
Pat is survived by her three children: Dave (Kathy) Konop, Mary (Glen) Borley; and Tom (Karen) Konop, all of Green Bay; eight grandchildren: Andy Konop, Renee (Ben) Brecklin, Katie (Jesse) Turkow, Chad (Elise) Borley, Nathan (Sarah) Borley, Sara (Denver) Lewallen, Jennifer Konop and her fiancée Austin Buzzard and Ryan Konop and his special friend, Sophie Fleetwood; six great grandchildren, James "JJ" Hopkins and Lorelei and Greta Turkow, Vayda and Ellie Borley and Owen Brecklin; two sisters-in-law, Kathy (Jerry) LaLuzerne, Arlington, TX and Karen Konop, Green Bay; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Aubrey Hopkins; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Konop and Rosemary (Rudy) Brault; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Betty) Konop and Robert Konop.
Friends may call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St. after 3:00 pm Monday, January 13, until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 6:00 pm Monday at the church with Rev. William Hoffman officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the Konop family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in Pat's name.
Pat's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Grancare Nursing Home for their outstanding care of Pat and her family during Pat's stay with them.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020