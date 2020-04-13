|
Patricia L. Moeller
Green Bay - Patricia L. Moeller, age 78, a lifelong resident of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born July 26, 1941, daughter of the late Mable Kalfas and Stanley Benedyk. Patricia had a passion for her flower garden, and she was a thrifty shopper filled with excitement finding that next bargain. She enjoyed spending a night out at the casino playing the penny slots. Amazingly enough, she always left with more money than she started with. Within the last year, Patty moved out of her home she cherished where she loved playing music and dancing with her dog Mandy. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. She often mentioned she had the best kids in the world and that she loved them a lot.
Patricia will be dearly missed by her family and friends including: her children Dawn Anthony (Ron), Randy (Rose) Diederich, Keven (Donna) Diederich, Holly (Paul) Hrubesky; Her grandchildren Michael (Natasha) Anthony, Robby (Courtney) Diederich, Cory (Amber) Diederich, Casey Diederich (Taylor), Ryan Hrubesky, Shawn (Tori) Hrubesky, Lane (Megan) Hrubesky; Her great grandchildren Araya & Lydia Anthony, Maverick Diederich, Declan & Ellie Hrubesky; Her siblings Marianne (Ron) Cornell, Don (Ann) Benedyk; Her first husband Richard (Mary) Diederich, son Jim (Sarah) Diederich (half brother to Dawn, Randy, Keven and Holly), (Jim & Sarah's children) Logan & Vincent; Her special friends Janis (Krause) Noe, Marti Barribeau, Bonnie Calmes, Jill Grunwald.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mable (Frank) Kalfas, Stanley (Lillian) Benedyk; her prior husband Allen Moeller; her nephew Todd Cornell.
We would like to thank the staff at Bellevue Retirement Community for providing our mother a great quality of life while residing at Bellevue and taking the extra care during this past week. We would also like to thank the rescue squad, St Vincent ER team (Dr. Angela Wright) and the ICU team (Dr. Geffery Cavallin), for the support you have provided, which is greatly appreciated.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family service will take place. A celebration of life service for Patricia will take place at a later date yet to be determined. Online condolences can be left at www.newcomergreenbay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020