Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Smet


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Smet Obituary
Patricia M. Smet

Dale - Patricia M. Smet, 61, passed Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence in Dale. She was born to Peter Clover and the late Dolores Meyer on October 7, 1958 in Green Bay. Patricia attended Green Bay Southwest High School Class of 1977 and was married to Gordon Smet on June 12, 1993. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2016. Patricia was a CNA and all-around caregiver. She loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Some of her favorite things were travelling and collecting turtle figurines. Patricia had a contagious laugh and gift of gab. She loved playing "Xenaya" in her favorite game Dungeons and Dragons "Pathfinders" as well as keeping in touch with her life-long Australian pen pal.

Patricia is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" Nelson; two daughters, Catherine "Katie" Sierra and boyfriend Calvin Bridges, and Tanya (Clayton "Clate") Bub; six grandchildren, Emory, Emalia, Yanitzia, Yakira, Grace and Drake; her siblings, Jerome (Linda) Clover, Catherine (Juan) Clover-Holguin, Daniel (Susan) Clover, Charles (Sara) Clover, Thomas (Dawn) Clover, and sister-in-law Marlene Clover; and her dog and faithful companion, Coalie. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Clover.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, at 9:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Julie Wrubbel-Lange officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Patricia's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tony for his care and compassion given to his mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now