Patricia Mae (Krunchy) Belongia
Suamico - Krunchy left this earth in peace to be with Our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by family at Rennes in DePere, Wisconsin.
She was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on Aug. 26, 1939 to Ethel and Allen Gould and graduated from Crivitz High School before attending MATC in Administration. She married Jack A. Belongia on October 1, 1966, and worked for Paper Converting Machine Company until her retirement in 1986. She served on the Howard-Suamico Board of Education for 19 years and was a beloved pillar of the Howard-Suamico community.
She is survived by her husband Jack Belongia; her brother, William (Bette) Gould; two children Beth (John) Courtney, and Alan (Sandra) Belongia; three granddaughters Jennafer (Benjamin) Winesett, Brynn Kowalefski and Claire Kowaleski; two step-grandsons Wesley Cox and Graham DeWitt, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M., services at noon, with a luncheon to follow at The Rock Garden.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Pat's name at the funeral home to benefit .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019