Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Belongia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mae (Krunchy) Belongia


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mae (Krunchy) Belongia Obituary
Patricia Mae (Krunchy) Belongia

Suamico - Krunchy left this earth in peace to be with Our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by family at Rennes in DePere, Wisconsin.

She was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on Aug. 26, 1939 to Ethel and Allen Gould and graduated from Crivitz High School before attending MATC in Administration. She married Jack A. Belongia on October 1, 1966, and worked for Paper Converting Machine Company until her retirement in 1986. She served on the Howard-Suamico Board of Education for 19 years and was a beloved pillar of the Howard-Suamico community.

She is survived by her husband Jack Belongia; her brother, William (Bette) Gould; two children Beth (John) Courtney, and Alan (Sandra) Belongia; three granddaughters Jennafer (Benjamin) Winesett, Brynn Kowalefski and Claire Kowaleski; two step-grandsons Wesley Cox and Graham DeWitt, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M., services at noon, with a luncheon to follow at The Rock Garden.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Pat's name at the funeral home to benefit .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -