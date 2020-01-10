|
Patricia Mae Steffek
Green Bay - Patricia Mae Steffek, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on August 25, 1934, in Antigo WI to Robert and Angeline (Nolte) King.
As per Pat's request, a private family service was held at Blaney Funeral Home. Her final resting place is at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of Rennes Health Care and Unity Hospice for their kind, compassionate care given to Pat.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020