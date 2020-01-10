Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Patricia Mae Steffek


1934 - 2020
Patricia Mae Steffek Obituary
Patricia Mae Steffek

Green Bay - Patricia Mae Steffek, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on August 25, 1934, in Antigo WI to Robert and Angeline (Nolte) King.

As per Pat's request, a private family service was held at Blaney Funeral Home. Her final resting place is at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of Rennes Health Care and Unity Hospice for their kind, compassionate care given to Pat.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
