Patricia "Pat" Marie Johanek
Humboldt - Patricia "Pat" Johanek, age 66, of Humboldt Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home. She was born on March 10, 1954, in Green Bay to the late Gervase and Marcy (Kapinos) Mellen and was the youngest of four daughters. Pat was a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School, the class of 1972. On November 10, 1973, Pat married her loving husband Tony Johanek; if you were there, you would swear it was Sonny and Cher getting married! Together they raised their three beautiful daughters. Pat was very passionate about her flowers and beautiful yard; she was always proud to show it off. She enjoyed great conversations and listening to music (but not polka) with family and friends at their Tiki bar, Liebeck's and around campfires. Pat cherished her early morning coffee on the front porch with Tony and a few cocktails by the fire at night. Some of her favorite things included collecting flamingos (although she claimed she hated them), flip flop décor, yankee candles and golf cart rides with family. Pat loved her family traditions such as, making Christmas cookies, pumpkin carving, deer hunting weekend with her three girls and grandchildren, family reunions, and the grandchildren staying overnight visiting for hours. She had a special place in her heart for each of her grandchildren and never missed a sporting event, concert or special occasion for them. She was so proud of all of them. She loved being a Grandmother. One of Pat's greatest accomplishments was raising her three daughters with Tony. From 4-H club, little league to High School events, she always made sure her and Tony were there to support anything the girls were involved in. Pat was so honored to watch the three girls grow up and become the accomplished women they are today. If anyone knew Pat, they would know she was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Pat enjoyed time with friends at tailgate parties, Hodag, playing cards and just visiting. She shared a love of traveling and camping with family and friends. She always looked forward to running the milk bottle tournament for the Sugarbush Kermis and the Sock Hop at Liebeck's Bar.
Survivors include her loving husband, Anthony (Tony) Johanek; three daughters, Rhonda (Jacob) Dart, Kristel (Ryan) Lorrigan, and Tara Johanek; five grandchildren, Trenton and Keanna Dart, Alandra (Cady), Trinity and Jocelyn Lorrigan; several furry grandchildren; sisters, Mary Wilinski, Karen Basten and Sandy (Ray) VanDenPlas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Karen (Ron) Wagner, Sherry Johanek, Julie (Bob) Ronk, Tim (Joan) Johanek, Lori (Steve) Warden and Mick (Terri) Johanek; her godchildren, Victoria (Tory) Baxter and Randy Basten; nieces, nephews and friends.
Her greatest love in life was her family. She loved her grandchildren so much and her eyes lit up every time one of them came over. She was the greatest daughter, sister, wife, Mom, and Grandma that anyone could ask for.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wencil and Bernice Johanek; brothers-in-law, Arthur Kenealy, Lyle Basten, Jim Johanek, and Dennis Johanek.
Visitation will be open to the public at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with Rev. William O'Brien officiating a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, with Rev. Carlo Villaluz and Cheryl Maricque officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
