Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia "Pat" Martin


1931 - 2019
Patricia "Pat" Martin Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Martin

New Franken - Patricia "Pat" Martin, 88, New Franken, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Anna's House. She was born August 31, 1931 in Brussels to John and Adele (LeDocq) Bouche.

Patricia married Harold (Dixie) Martin September 20, 1951 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Casco.

She worked at the Algoma Plumbers for 50 years. She enjoyed playing all types of cards, games, and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln and served with the Christian Mothers of the church.

Pat is survived by her two daughters Peggy Meister, Luxemburg; and Lori (Jerry) Kirchman, New Franken; four grandchildren Spencer Meister (finac'ee Amy), Brittany Meister (special friend Bryan), Abby Kirchman (fianc'e Tim) and Sylvia Kirchman (special friend Jerek); one sister-in-law Gladys Bouche; two brothers-in-law Howard Renard and Emil Jandrin; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold (Dixie) Martin in 2011 and her siblings Margaret (Raphael) Kaye, Harvey (Viola) Bouche, Leonard Bouche, Ruth (Earl) Lukes, Arlene (Wilfred) Jeanquart, June Jandrin, and Angela Renard.

Family and friends will gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Monday December 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Prayer service 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Tuesday December 17, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Lincoln from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Edward Looney officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.

The family wants to say a special thank you to all the staff at Anna's House for the care and kindness given to Patricia during her three year stay there. They also want to thank Unity Hospice.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Patricia's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
