Patricia Neumann
Green Bay - Patricia A. Neumann, age 85, of Green Bay, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 following a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with her loving family by her side. She was born October 5, 1934 to the late Patrick Sheehy and Beatrice Sheehy-Mennen. Pat graduated with the class of 1952 at East High School, Green Bay. On June 16, 1956 she married the love of her life, Warren Neumann Sr. at Grace Lutheran Church. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Pat and Warren enjoyed their retirement years in Florida with their "Snowbirds" friends. She is survived by her husband, Warren Sr. and their children, Warren Jr., Sharon (Jon) Bechle and Karen Neumann. Three grandchildren, Adam (Colleen) Bechle, Bryan (Kasey) Neumann and Lauren Bechle, three great-grandchildren, Oliver & Molly Neumann and Charlie Moran-Bechle. She was preceded in death by her parents Beatrice Mennen and Patrick Sheehy, two sisters, Gloria Sheehy and Margie Hartstern. Due to Covid 19, private funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Green Bay WI, on Thursday September 3, 2020 with Pastor Larry Lang presiding. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care they gave Patricia. A memorial fund has been established in Pat's name. Expression of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Pat's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com