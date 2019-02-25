Services
Patricia Peters


Green Bay - Patricia Peters, 78 Green Bay, died Saturday February 23, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1940 to Charles and Eva Devroy.

Patricia was born in Green Bay, WI. She was married to her husband Leon for 58 years. Patricia was a great friend, companion, and dutiful wife. Patricia loved to be a vendor at several Flea markets, cooking for family and friends, and loved to go to the casino.

Patricia is survived by her sister Sally her three children, Daniel (Kim) Peters, Cindy (Gary) Schuyler, Julie (Lorenzo Ball) Compton; 10 grandchildren, Jeffrey Peters, Samantha and Andrew Schuyler, Michael, Melissa, Miranda, Marti and Melinda Compton, and Macy (Aaron) Klatt; and 7 great-grandchildren, Madison, Auden, twins, Samuel and Laurie, Savhana, Aubriella, and Isabel;

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eva and two brothers, Donald and Gary Devroy

Patricia will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services were held for immediate family members.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
