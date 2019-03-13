|
Patricia "Patti" (Boehm) Sedenquist
Bellevue - Patricia "Patti" (Boehm) Sedenquist, 66, Bellevue resident, passed away on Monday evening, March 11, 2019, at her home with her husband by her side.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Thursday. Parish wake service 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, after 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Patti's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name. A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019