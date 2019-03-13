Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Lane
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sedenquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patti" (Boehm) Sedenquist

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia "Patti" (Boehm) Sedenquist Obituary
Patricia "Patti" (Boehm) Sedenquist

Bellevue - Patricia "Patti" (Boehm) Sedenquist, 66, Bellevue resident, passed away on Monday evening, March 11, 2019, at her home with her husband by her side.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Thursday. Parish wake service 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, after 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Patti's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name. A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now