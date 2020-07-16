Patricia Sullivan



Green Bay - Patricia Sullivan, 52, Green Bay, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in California on September 6, 1967 to John and Barbara (Reamer) Sullivan.



Trisha was loved by many. She was such a kind and honest woman. She would give the shirt off her back and do anything for anyone.



She is survived by her sisters, Frances (William) Garrett, Melody, Debbie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, T.J. "My Man" Brady.



At this time funeral arrangements are pending by Blaney Funeral Home. Memorials for the family can be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay.









