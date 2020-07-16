1/
Patricia Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Sullivan

Green Bay - Patricia Sullivan, 52, Green Bay, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in California on September 6, 1967 to John and Barbara (Reamer) Sullivan.

Trisha was loved by many. She was such a kind and honest woman. She would give the shirt off her back and do anything for anyone.

She is survived by her sisters, Frances (William) Garrett, Melody, Debbie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, T.J. "My Man" Brady.

At this time funeral arrangements are pending by Blaney Funeral Home. Memorials for the family can be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved