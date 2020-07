Patricia "Teasa" Taylor, age 80, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Largo, FL. She was born in Green Bay on June 1, 1940 the daughter of the late Claude and Genevieve "Honey" (Sagle) Hanek. Teasa attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from East High School. She married James "Jim" Bair on Sept 9, 2000 in Green Bay. They enjoyed spending their winters in Largo, Florida.Teasa is survived by her husband, Jim, one son, Erik Taylor, one daughter, Melissa Taylor, brother, Donald (Marty) Hanek, sister, Joni (John) Van Egren; she is further survived by step-children, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Mary Gerarden.Friends and family may visit at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Committal Service to follow. Facemasks are encouraged.To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com