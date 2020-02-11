|
|
Patricia (Pat) Terp Strebel
March 1, 1945 - February 5, 2020
Patricia Ann (Pat) Strebel passed away peacefully at her home in Citrus Heights, California surrounded by her loving family on February 5. After suffering a long illness, Pat is now at peace. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Eileen (Peggy) Terp of Green Bay, Wisconsin, brother-in-law, Mike Strebel of Suring, WI., sister-in-law, Kathy Strebel Reopelle of Woodruff, WI. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Robert J.(Bob) Strebel, who was by her side for 55 years of marriage, her son, Robert Henry Strebel of Citrus Heights, CA and daughter, Kim (Chuck) Patton of Citrus Heights, CA and granddaughter, Jamie Rae Strebel, sisters, Nancy J. Ambler of Green Bay, WI, Mary (Jack) Pomprowitz of Carmel, IN, Teresa Terp of Green Bay, WI, sisters-in-law Judy Strebel of Suring, WI, Jean Mead of Woodland, WI, Marlene (George) Wanta of Wausau, WI and brothers-in-law, Russel Strebel of Green Bay and Peter (Karen) Strebel of Van Dyne, WI and many Terp cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Pat loved life and was lots of fun to be around. Playing the organ, singing, riding her bike, shopping adventures with Kim and Jamie, and most of all, time with family. She and Bob loved telling jokes and listening to country music. Pat particularly enjoyed Elvis Gospel and old tunes her mother used to sing. It was a special marriage and Bob feels that she served her country along with him in his military career. They were both born in Green Bay and during their life together, they lived several places in this country and Germany depending on Bob's military assignment.
Pat will be missed by all who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in Citrus Heights, CA. The Strebels are grateful to Vitas Healthcare who provided tender loving care for Pat. Burial will be in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery when Bob passes. In her memory, the family has requested that you do an act of kindness for someone. It is something that is Pat's legacy as she loved everyone she met!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020