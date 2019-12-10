|
Patricia "Pat" Valley
Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" Valley, 91, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Unity Hospice in De Pere, Wisconsin. She was born on September 6, 1928 in Marinette, WI to the late Earl and Margaret Frink.
Pat spent her entire working career in the hospital, nursing and medical clinic fields. She began working in the kitchen at the old Marinette General Hospital just prior to turning sixteen. She then transferred to patient care as a nurse's aide when she could legally get a work permit.
She married Raymond "Jack" Valley, of Marinette, WI on May 12, 1956. Following their marriage, Pat and Jack moved to Green Bay, where she joined the nursing staff at Bellin Hospital. She finished her career with the Urology Clinic of Green Bay in 1993 after eighteen years as a physician's assistant.
Pat was a longtime member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Pat and Jack were generous, inviting year-round hosts especially attending and hosting "Packer Parties" with their wide circle of friends, during football season. Pat and Jack traveled extensively with friends and were extremely devoted to their long gone, but non-forgotten dogs, Penny, Mindy and Nicolle.
Pat is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Donald Cushman of Algoma, WI; brother, William Frink of Whitefish Bay, WI; many relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Jack, her loving husband of sixty years, who died in March of 2017; a brother-in-law, John Auman; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Rosemary Remington; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Frink.
Visitation will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1024 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.; followed by a Funeral Service with Pastor Ed Baseman officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Resurrection Lutheran Church or a .
The family wishes to thank Elsa Frank for her companionable and loving care of Pat prior to her moving to Woodside Assisted Living, in January of 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019