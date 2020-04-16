|
|
Patricia "Patsy" Walus
Green Bay - Patricia M. "Patsy" Walus, 78, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. It's sad to lose a loved one at any time but at this time, with fear of the virus, it's especially hard not being able to be with them. Many people are going through this and our prayers are with them also. Patsy was born May 11, 1941, in Oneida to Olaf and Cecilia (Van Dehey) Flaten and then lived in Green Bay all her life. She married Donald "Ozzie" Walus in 1967 and had many happy years together until he preceded her in death in 2002. Patsy loved a good game of cards and the times she and Ozzie spent at the cottage on the bay was always a good place to find one. In the morning she loved to take a cup of coffee out to the dock and watch the sun come up over the bay. Later in the day, she'd trade the coffee for a bloody mary and watch the younger kids fish and be there when the call came, "Aunt Patsy, can you take off my fish and put on another worm?" which she happily did. She loved it out there because there were always a lot of kids and laughter.
Patsy loved traveling and had many fun trips. She like cruising, trips to Branson, Vegas, the west coast, Grand Canyon and Hawaii. Friday night fish fries at the Eagles Nest, with a group of friends, were always a favorite. With the fall came football. She went to many Packers games and in later years, weekends were made for football. Sometimes there was need for a phone call to discuss that penalty with, "I don't agree with that, too many flags!"
Patsy will be greatly missed by her 3 sisters, Gloria Peters, Shirley Willems and Joan Williquette; 2 sisters-in-law, Peggy Flaten and Irene Tilot; and many, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Walus; parents; brother, Gene Flaten; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Peters, Jerry Willems, Dan Williquette, Ray Walus, Clem Walus, Eddie Walus and Don Tilot.
Goodbye from your sisters. "Because of the hard times we couldn't be there with you, when we wanted so much to be, we're thinking of another time when we were all young and we had dear old friend who never called us by our given names, but always as a group, the Flaten Girls, because he said we were always together. We always thought that was special and we want you to know, though we weren't with you through all this, in our hearts, we'll always be together as the Flaten Girls."
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone funeral services. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020