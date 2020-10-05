Patrick A. Champeau
Green Bay - Patrick A. Champeau, 69, of Green Bay, died Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Pat was born on December 10, 1950 in Green Bay, WI as an only child to his proud parents, Wilfred and Mae (Perra) Champeau, who both preceded him in death.
Pat worked at Aspiro for many years. He participated in Special Olympics
as a young adult; winning many awards, playing darts and bowling. He loved watching Star Trek, Jeopardy, and Lawrence Welk. He will be most remembered for his way of making people smile, and his wonderful laugh.
Pat's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of his loving caregivers at Innovative Services on Verlin Road, as well as the staff at Unity Hospice.
A graveside service celebrating Pat's life will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 10:30 AM at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay. Ann Froelich, Pastoral Associate of St. Matthew's Parish will officiate. In lieu of flowers and plants memorial contributions may be directed in his name to St. Matthew's Parish. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.