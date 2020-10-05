1/1
Patrick A. Champeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Champeau

Green Bay - Patrick A. Champeau, 69, of Green Bay, died Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Pat was born on December 10, 1950 in Green Bay, WI as an only child to his proud parents, Wilfred and Mae (Perra) Champeau, who both preceded him in death.

Pat worked at Aspiro for many years. He participated in Special Olympics as a young adult; winning many awards, playing darts and bowling. He loved watching Star Trek, Jeopardy, and Lawrence Welk. He will be most remembered for his way of making people smile, and his wonderful laugh.

Pat's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of his loving caregivers at Innovative Services on Verlin Road, as well as the staff at Unity Hospice.

A graveside service celebrating Pat's life will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 10:30 AM at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay. Ann Froelich, Pastoral Associate of St. Matthew's Parish will officiate. In lieu of flowers and plants memorial contributions may be directed in his name to St. Matthew's Parish. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved