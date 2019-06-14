|
|
Patrick Alan Moore
Sturgis, MI - Patrick Alan Moore, age 58, passed away Monday afternoon June 10, 2019 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born February 11, 1961 in Springfield, Ohio son of the late Roy R. and Letha Elizabeth "Betty" (Stewart) Moore.
Patrick resided in Sturgis since 1978 coming from Oxnard, California.
He was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Bronson.
He was active in A.A. and proud to be 24 years sober. Patrick enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by three sisters: Linda (Carl) Tilton, Kathryn Mulrooney and Kellie Moore all of Green Bay, Wisconsin; two brothers: Arthur (Jennifer) Moore of Charlotte and Roy (Rosella) Moore of Sturgis and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Brian Moore; sister-in-law: Sharon Moore and brother-in-law: Michael Mulrooney.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Patrick A. Moore and the sharing of a meal will begin at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the V.F.W. Post #1355, 264 W. Fawn River Rd., Sturgis, MI. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis at a later date.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Patrick's memory consider , 501 S. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or VFW Post #1355, 264 W. Fawn River Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2019