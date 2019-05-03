Patrick B. Olsen



Green Bay - On May 1st God received a special Angel in heaven. Patrick B. Olsen passed away surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Pat was born on August 2, 1957 as "the surprise twin" son of Ann (Moreaux) Olsen and the late Thomas Olsen. He was a graduate of Green Bay West class of 1975 and later obtained his bachelors degree in Occupational Safety from UW Whitewater in 1980. On July 25, 1981 he married Kay Ellingson at Trinity Lutheran Church, and they spent 37 wonderful years of marriage together raising their three children. Pat worked the past 15 years at WS Packaging Group as the Director of Risk Management known as the "safety guy".



Pat enjoyed all sports mostly playing softball and golf. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Mostly Pat enjoyed spending time with his family at the cottage on Berry Lake. His favorite times were driving his pontoon with co captains Quinn and Evelyn. He also enjoyed kayaking, swimming in the lake, broasting chicken and making Booyah for family and friends.



Pat is survived by his wife Kay and their three children: Nicholas (Lauren) Olsen, Kari Olsen, and Andrew Olsen. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Quinn and Evelyn Olsen, along with his mother, Ann Olsen. Pat leaves his twin brother, Michael (Peggy) Olsen, along with a nephew/godson, Steven (Amy) Olsen, and a niece, Laura (Jonathon) Champeau; grand niece, Bria Olsen and grand nephew, William Olsen. Pat also leaves a sister-in-law, Lynn (Richard) Kornowski, and two brothers-in-law: Charles (Susan) Ellingson and Russell (Jodie) Ellingson along with numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and father & mother-in-law, Robert M. (Ethel) Ellingson and brother-in-law, Robert J. Ellingson.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 3 PM - 5 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S. Broadway Street, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 5 PM in the church.



The family would like to thank all the Doctors, nurses and caregivers at Bellin and the Green Bay Cancer Center who offered such compassion to Pat and his family during his final journey.