Patrick D Haverkorn
Green Bay - In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Grandfather - Patrick D Haverkorn
Born: October 25, 1945
Deceased: February 21, 2019
Patrick was born in Green Bay, WI to Theodore and Florence Haverkorn. He married Linda Lee Anderson on September 17, 1966. They celebrated 53 years of wedded bliss. They have 3 beautiful children together, Kim Schwartz (Haverkorn); Todd Haverkorn, and Cliff Haverkorn.
Patrick comes from a family of 4, two brothers, Jim Haverkorn (Bonnie); and Michael Haverkorn (Joanie); along with his sister Gail Dockry (Chris). Grandpa has 9 grandchildren - Kennedy and Courtney Schwartz; McKayla and Cletus Michael Haverkorn; and Savana, Scotlyn, Isabella and Cameron Haverkorn; and Alysa Grooms. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Patrick began working for the city of Green Bay on May 27, 1968 and retired July 5, 2011. He always said the snowflakes were "pennies from heaven". He used those pennies from heaven to buy his first Lexus in 2018. Patrick loved taking care of his yard and buying cars to include chrome and purple lights, his favorite color.
Patrick was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2017. He had whipple surgery in November 2017 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI by Dr. Evans. The cancer was gone until May 2018, when it returned. The cancer spread to his lungs on January 9, 2019. Patrick was a true fighter. We all take pride in his fight to beat cancer. He never gave up. We are all so proud of his spirit. He kept each moment light with his wit and charm. Up until the last couple of days, he was telling jokes and making sure everything was taken care of. He is truly an inspiration to all. Dad always said leave it better than when you came, and he sure did.
We will always remember that special smile, caring heart, warm embrace that you always gave us. We'll always remember you Dad because there'll never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you. You inspired us all.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Haverkorn, 1 daughter, Kim Schwartz (Haverkorn) and her husband Theodore; 2 sons - Todd Haverkorn and his wife Amy; and Cliff Haverkorn and his wife Kristina.
A celebration of his life service will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019; followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019