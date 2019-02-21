|
|
Patrick D. Meyer
Green Bay - Patrick Daniel Meyer, 29, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019. He was born May 27, 1989 to Anne Ellenbecker Meyer and Daniel Meyer in Marietta, Ohio.
Patrick attended Notre Dame Academy before transferring and graduating from Marion High School in Mishawaka, IN. He attended and graduated from Lakeland College in 2012 with a degree in Criminal Justice. Patrick had been employed at Perkins Restaurant for the past year, prior he had worked for CNC Links.
He enjoyed sports, especially watching Packers and Badger games. He also enjoyed boating and water sports, fishing and was an avid animal lover. Patrick was also known for his wide variety of music and love of all movies. His favorite thing to do though was to spend time with family, especially his niece Alanna, and nephew Logan, who referred to him affectionately as "Uncle Patty".
He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Anne, his siblings; Carolyn, Kathryn and Matt, and brother-in-law Don Bodwell. His niece Alanna and nephew Logan Bodwell, as well as his loving girlfriend Becky Meyer further survive.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, and Aunt Mary and Uncle Joe.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere after 4:00PM Friday February 22, 2019 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00PM with Fr. Benny Jacob O.Praem. and Deacon Mike VanderBloomen officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Special thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital.
Patrick your acute sense of humor, generous and caring spirit will be missed by your family and friends.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019