Patrick D. Simons
Green Bay - Patrick D. Simons, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1934 in Green Bay to the late Donald and Lauretta (Seidl) Simons. He attended St. Philip Grade school and graduated from Central Catholic High School and St. Norbert College. On February 26, 1965, he married Barbara Bultman at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. Patrick was on the Premontre School Board for six years and served on the parish council of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where he was a charter member. He worked as a real estate broker for many years. Patrick was very active in local athletics serving as an athletic official for the WIAA for over 40 years. He also coached grade school basketball and football for St. Philip and St. Bernard's. Patrick was instrumental in beginning the Green Bay Press Gazette Ski School. He was an avid baseball player, lifelong skier and golfer. Patrick enjoyed his memberships in Martha's Coffee Club and Retired Men's Club.
He is survived by his spouse, Barbara; sons, Chris and Tony (fiancé, Shavonne) Simons; brother, Larry (Sue) Simons; sister, Karen (Jim) Meador; sister-in-law, Nancy Bultman Carufel; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, Donald's spouse, Agnes Simons; sister, Sr. Judy Simons; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Billie Bultman; brother-in-law, Tom Bultman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brunette and Alicia from Green Bay Oncology and Odd Fellows Nursing Home for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019