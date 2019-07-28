|
Patrick D. Simons
Green Bay - Patrick D. Simons, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY at the church with Rev. Kenneth De Groot, O.Praem. and Abbot Dane Radecki, O.Praem. officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 28 to July 30, 2019