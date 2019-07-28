Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Lane
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Lane
Patrick D. Simons


1934 - 2019
Patrick D. Simons Obituary
Patrick D. Simons

Green Bay - Patrick D. Simons, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY at the church with Rev. Kenneth De Groot, O.Praem. and Abbot Dane Radecki, O.Praem. officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 28 to July 30, 2019
