Patrick DeBauche
Green Bay - Patrick (Pat) DeBauche age 55 died Thursday, May 2nd after a long courageous battle with Multiple sclerosis .
Pat was a gentle soul and loving father. A true heart of a amazingly talented Artist and free thinker. Pats artwork was admired by many. Some have referred to Pats art as meticulously rendered works as "hand-painted dream photographs," and certainly, Surrealist masterpieces.
Patrick graduated Green Bay Southwest high school. Class of 81.
He went on to further his Education in Madison and UWGB, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical college. Pat was formally employed by Sears and Roebuck and later worked in security.
Patrick is survived by his Daughter Canvas DeBauche. (Green Bay) Two brothers, David (Jacquie) DeBauche, (Arbor Vitae), Mike DeBauche (Boulder Junction), Sisters , Barbara (John) Peters (Boulder Junction) Rebecca Kaster (Green Bay) . One Grandson , Myles Matthew Leurquin . Many nieces and Nephews, and friends.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, His parents , Ronald and Dolores DeBauche, One brother, Denis DeBauche.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for all their loving compassionate care and also Alpha Senior Concepts, especially Kaitlyn and Kristina for the love and care that they provided for Pat in his last days.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019