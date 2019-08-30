|
Patrick Foley
Green Bay - Patrick Van Foley, 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at St. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, Suamico, from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019