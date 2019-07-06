|
Patrick "Pat" Grady
Freedom - Patrick "Pat" Grady, of Freedom, WI, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home. He was born March 16, 1924 to the late James and Mary (Manders) Grady.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Freedom. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Fr. Walter Stumpf and Deacon Gary Vanness officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences and to view a full obituary for Pat.
Pat's family cannot thank Country Villa enough for all they did for him during his time there. Also, a thank you to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019