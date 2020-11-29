Patrick GrusznskiDenmark - Patrick S. Grusznski, age 79 of Denmark, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2020. He was born of March 17, 1941 to the late Stanley and Edna (Terrien) Grusznski. Pat served in the US Army from December 1963 to December 1965 with time spent in Vietnam. He married the former Marie Andrastek on Sept 14, 1968. Pat and Marie owed a family farm for 21 years before retiring the farm in 1997. He drove truck for 43 years for Les Johnson, Schwerman Trucking and Klemm Tank Lines before retiring in 2006. His CB handle was "The Good Samaritan". In 2007 he started driving truck for Nemetz Neshota Ridge Homestead for the harvesting of crops for mega farms until the fall of 2019.Pat "The Patriarch" enjoyed spending time with family, especially time up north at the cabin. He looked forward to deer hunting season every year to spend time with his three sons. The last few years he was not able to hunt so he took on the role of camp cook. Pat never could sit still he always had to be doing something even if it meant chasing the cat around the house. Pat was the youngest of 11 children and he was a hard worker, a trait he instilled in all of his children. Pat created the Vermox Club and welcomed new members at every occasion he went to often relying on his son in law Jeff to help out. The members were from all over the United States, officially 390. Pat was a devoted Catholic and a member of St James Parish in Cooperstown, WISurvived by his wife Marie of 52 years, he was fortunate enough to have celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. Pat is also survived by his 6 children : Tina (Johnny) Bobo Topock, AZ, Eunice (Jeff) Neitzel, De Pere, WI, Lisa (Rick) Gerarden, Green Bay, WI, Luke (Sara) Grusznski, De Pere, WI, Adam (Sarah) Grusznski, Denmark, WI and Michael Grusznski, Green Bay, WI, Grandchildren; Andrew, Christopher, Ashley and Adam Muehlhausen, Layla Walker, Olivia, Austin and Brelyn Grusznski and Dax Grusznski. Great Grandchildren: Libby, Orion, Arabella, Lilliana, Zeegan and Ava.Further survived by three sisters: Agnes Benz, Evelyn Stetson (Francis), and Kathleen Dworak and a special niece Darlene Peronto. Sister in Law Mary Jane Grusznski. Brother in laws Leo Heim and Jerome Watzka.Pat was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph, Robert, Clarence, Raymond and Alfred and sisters Arlene Heim and Mary Watzka. Brother in laws Bernie Dworak and Andy Andrastek and sister in laws Marcella Grusznski, Rita Grusznski and Elsie Grusznski as well as mother in Law Agnes Andrastek.A public gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County R Denmark, with a prayer service and military honors to follow beginning at 7pm. Please remember to bring and wear a mask as well as maintain social distance when attending the visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd.Special Thanks to the Denmark and County Rescue Squad and the staff at St Vincent's Emergency Room.