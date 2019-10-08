|
Patrick J. Chambers
SUAMICO - Patrick J. Chambers, 90, a lifelong resident of Suamico passed away on October 6, 2019. Heaven's road rose to meet another true Irishman.
Pat was born on November 1, 1928 to William R. and Sara (Nesbitt) Chambers. He graduated from Green Bay West High School with the class of 1947. On August 19, 1950 he was united in marriage to Donna M. Peters at St. Benedict Church in Suamico. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before Donna passed away on November 11, 2013.
Pat was a heavy equipment operator his entire life. Throughout his career he worked for Peters Trucking Company, Lunda and Calnin & Goss.
He volunteered his time and talents with many organizations. He was an Eagle Scout and Scout leader, founding member of the Suamico Fire Department and served as Fire Chief, Town Clerk and Supervisor and a member of the Whirl-A-Way Square Dance Club. Pat was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Church serving as an usher for 50 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Pat was a Packer season ticket holder since 1945 and was a finalist for Packer Fan Hall of Fame in 2010. He was also a member of the Howard-Suamico Optimist Club and named Citizen of the Year in 1995. Pat also served as President of the Howard-Suamico Business and Professional Association.
Survivors include his children, Patricia and Patrick Bryhan, Athelstane; Terry and Pam Chambers, Schaumburg, IL; Dennis (Otis) Chambers and Karin Hartman, Green Bay: Melody Chambers and Stu Lemke, Tomahawk; Robert and Doris Chambers, Suamico; Maureen and Jack Henson, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Ben (Becky) Bryhan, Nate Bryhan, Kelly (Andy) Barnes, Tina Ivy, Tim (Stephanie) Chambers, Brian (Kelly) Chambers, Karlee Chambers, Tara (Josh) Frappy, Andrew Prochniak (Fiancee Ashley Smith), Alec Prochniak, Mark (Tara) Homel, Kevin (Denise) Homel; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law James and Janice Peters. Patrick is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Patrick was preceded in death by his wife Donna; son Scott; parents, William and Sara Chambers; in-laws Francis and Iola Peters; and his six brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale), from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorials in Patrick's name for St. John the Baptist Church.
Pat's children would like to express their gratitude to Bob & Doris for assisting in Dad's care for the last several years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019