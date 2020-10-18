Patrick J. FarvourDe Pere - Patrick J. Farvour, 86, of De Pere, WI, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1934 to the late Guy and Sarah (Chase) Farvour in Red Granite, WI.Patrick graduated from Green Bay East High School with his twin sister Patricia DeBaere. He joined the United States Navy in August of 1953 where he proudly served in both the Korean and Vietnam war where he gained the title of Chief Petty Officer. After twenty years of service, Patrick worked at Tec Systems as an electrician.On May 29, 1976 Patrick married the love of his life Rachel (Greene) Farvour. Together they have a blended family filled with nine children.He was a life member of the Fleet Reserve Association and a past Regional President of the North Central Region. Patrick enjoyed traveling with his wife and visiting the branches and units of the Fleet Reserve Association. Patrick was an avid golfer, bowling enthusiast and loved the Green Bay Packers.Patrick is survived by his loving wife Rachel; nine children: Patrick Farvour Jr., Karen (David) Sanchez, Terrie (Jim) Dubois, George (Mandi) Lance, Tony (Marilyn) Lance, Scott (Rachelle) Lance, Ben (Kris) Lance, Maida (Guadalupe) Mendoza and William Dunn; 30 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Anne) Farvour; three sisters-in-law: Betty Farvour, Carol Farvour and Virginia Greene; two brothers-in-law: James Gellin and Daniel Greene; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.Along with his parents, Patrick is preceded in death by five sisters and six brothers; father and mother-in-law: Marvin and Maida (Greene) DeBaere.Due to the current health circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Patrick's family will be having a private service at a later date. Inurnment will be held at Hickory Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 PM with full Military Honors. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.