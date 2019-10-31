|
|
Patrick J. Harring
Green Bay - On October 23rd, 2019, Patrick Joseph Harring passed away at his home at the age of 75. Patrick is now united with his parents, Joseph and Laura in heaven.
Patrick was born on August 30th, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Green Bay. He graduated from Green Bay East High School. Patrick spent many years as a residential house painter and sold flowers and produce at local farmer's markets. He had a special love for flowers and gardening but an even deeper love for friends and family whom he valued deeply. His friends and family will miss his gentle spirit and his kind and generous soul.
Patrick is survived by his sister Lynn, and her husband, Mike Taylor of Green Bay, nephews Robert and Paul Wanda of Green Bay, great nephew and niece Zac and Ashley Taylor of Green Bay, great nieces Alisha Drew of Dallas Texas and Felicia Lamar of Green Bay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Laura Harring and great, great nephew Jonah Joseph.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) on Tuesday, November 5th, from 5:00 until 7:00pm with a short prayer service to follow. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to his friend Mark Schumacher for his support through the years and to his special friend Miyoko.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019